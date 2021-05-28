Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched alongside Galaxy Tab S7 FE

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2021 10:58 am

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in select regions. The Tab S7 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chip while the Tab A7 Lite has a MediaTek processor
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE alongside the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been launched by the Korean brand in the UK, German, Spain, France, Netherlands, and Russia. The tablets will be available in these regions in June while there's no word on when they will launch in India.

 

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at €590 (approx Rs 60,700) in the UK for the 64GB model while the 128GB model sells for £630 (approx Rs 64,800). The tablet comes in four colours including Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. 

 

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will come at a price of £150 (approx Rs 15,400) for the Wi-Fi model in the UK while the LTE model costs a little more at £180 (approx Rs 18,500). The tablet is available in Gray and Silver colour options. 

 

Galaxy Tab S7 FE Specifications 

 

Tab S7 FE

 

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a 12.4-inch 2560x1600 LCD touchscreen with 60 Hz refresh rate compared to 120Hz on the Tab S7+. There is no HDR 10 support as well. The Tab S7 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card.

 

Tab S7 FE front

 

For the cameras, you get a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front facing camera. The tablet draws power from a 10,900mAh battery which supports up to 45W fast charging. However, the 45W fast charger is sold separately, which juices up the huge battery in about 190 minutes from 0 to 100%.

 

You also get an included S-Pen with the tablet along with a pre-installed app called Clip Studio Paint that is available for free for the first six months. Connectivity features include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C port for charging and more.

 

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specifications 

 

Tab A7 Lite

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ TFT display with a screen resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels and symmetrical bezels. The tablet is powered by the Helio P22T chipset (MT8768T), which has eight Cortex-A53 cores and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab A7 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, auto focus, while for the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging and it runs on Android 11 operating system. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, and USB 2.0 Type-C. The tablet is fitted with a dual-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos technology. 

