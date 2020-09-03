Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 10:20 am

Latest News

The company has introduced Galaxy Tab A7 during the launch event.

Samsung has announced the launch of its new range of products during an event. The company has introduced Galaxy Tab A7  during the launch event. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 pricing details

 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a price tag of EUR 229 (approx. Rs 19,860) for the WiFi, while the LTE variant is priced at EUR 289 (approx. Rs 25,000). The tablet is available in Dark Gray, Silver and Gold colour options.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features and specifications

 

To start with Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet, it comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab A7 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 operating system. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C and single-SIM slot.

 

32949

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Launched

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Latest Smartphones
