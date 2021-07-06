HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) getting Android 11 in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) getting Android 11 in India

Samsung is now rolling out the Android 11 Update for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) in some European, American and Asian markets including India.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is now receiving Android 11
  • The update is available in some European, American and Asian markets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is now getting its Android 11 Update in many countries ahead of its schedule. The company has updated almost all of its devices to the latest OneUI version, however, some are still left and are now being updated eventually.

Samsung has started rolling out the firmware in a few European, South American, and Asian markets including India. The firmware version for the South Korean market is T515NKSU8CUF6, for Asian markets it is T515XXU8CUF2, and for the European region, the firmware is T515XXU8CUF4.

The new OneUI 3.0 update will bring a refreshed UI design. Along with that, you get a revamped notification panel with a specific ‘Conversations’ section. You also get chat bubbles so you can converse with people easily wherever you are in the system. Apart from these, there will also be improved stock apps, improved Samsung Internet and Samsung Keyboard, new lock screen features and more.

The list of countries getting the update include:

  1. Austria
  2. Argentina
  3. Brazil
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Chile
  6. Czech Republic
  7. France
  8. Germany
  9. Greece
  10. India
  11. Iraq
  12. Italy
  13. Hungary
  14. Luxembourg
  15. Malaysia
  16. Nordic countries
  17. Poland
  18. Slovakia
  19. Slovenia
  20. South Korea
  21. Spain
  22. Sri Lanka
  23. Switzerland
  24. Taiwan
  25. Thailand
  26. The Philippines
  27. The UK,
  28. The Netherlands
  29. Vietnam

You can head over to settings, software update, and then click on Download to download the latest software and then install it. This is the second major update for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) since it got launched with Android 9 Pie back in 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) sports a 10.1-inch TFT display with a full-HD resolution. The tablet is powered by the Exynos 7904 chip which is an octa-core chip with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It gets upto 3GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet has stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, micro-SD card slot and a 6150mAh battery.

In related news to Samsung, the company today launched the Galaxy F22 smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has been launched in two memory variants- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 12499 and Rs 14499 respectively. Colour options are Denim Blue and Denim Black.The newly launched smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Samsung’s online store and select retail stores starting July 13, 12 noon.

ViaSamMobile
