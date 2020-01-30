Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 update rolling out in India

Samsung has now started rolling out the stable Android 10 update alongside One UI 2.0 to its Galaxy S9 series of smartphones

Samsung has now started rolling out the stable Android 10 update alongside One UI 2.0 to its Galaxy S9 series of smartphones including the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India. The new update also brings the January 2020 Android security patch to both the devices.

The Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 carries build number G960FXXU7DTAA, while the update for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ carries build number G965FXXU7DTAA.

The update brings enhanced system-wide dark mode, new full-screen gestures, upgraded One-Handed Mode, a built-in screen recorder and location-based privacy controls, notification control and more. Additional apps such as calculator, browser, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes need to be updated manually, after you install the Android 10 update.

SamMobile reports that the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is available in India for regular users, while it's initially rolling out in other markets specifically for beta testers.

Android 10 beta and Android Pie users now getting Android 10 on their Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices. You can also check for the update manually by opening the Settings app and going to Software update > Download updates.

Recently, the company rollled out the same update to both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones in Germany and the US.