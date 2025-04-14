Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India Price Slashed for a Limited Time

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India price has been slashed by the brand for a limited time under a special offer. Through this offer, interested buyers get an instant discount of Rs 12,000 on the base model of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India. Here’s everything to know about the development.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India Price Dropped

Consumers purchasing Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silverblue colour will get an instant cashback of Rs 12,000. In addition, consumers can avail no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,178. The special offer, valid until April 30, 2025, allows consumers to avail Galaxy S25 Ultra at its lowest ever net effective price of Rs 1,17,999. Galaxy S25 Ultra was originally priced starting Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The offer is already live on Samsungg’s website.

Note that the offer is available only on Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silverblue shade for the base 12GB + 256GB model. Other variants and colours are still priced same as before.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

The display on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Further, there’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protects this panel.

It comes with 12GB RAM and storage options including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a quad-camera setup at the rear, including a 200 MP primary wide camera with dual pixel AF, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FoV, f/1.9 aperture, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x Optical Zoom support, OIS, f/3.4 Aperture and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support, OIS and f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 12MP front sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well

As for the software, the S25 Ultra runs on OneUI 7.0 based on Android 15. Further, S25 Ultra will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates. Additional features include S-Pen support housed inside the slot below the S25 Ultra. Further, both the S-Pen and the phone are IP68 water and dust resistant as well. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetoothv5.4, and Wi-Fi Direct.