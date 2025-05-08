Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Set for May 13, 200MP Camera Confirmed

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S25 Edge launch date for May 13 and also confirmed a key camera detail of the device as well. The Galaxy S25 Edge was first showcased at the Galaxy S25 series launch event earier this year and has been leaked multiple times since. Here’s everything to expect from the device.

“The latest addition to the Galaxy S series is both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability. This is more than a slim smartphone. Every curve, contour and component reflects a breakthrough in precise engineering to create a premium experience worthy of the S series name. The Galaxy S25 Edge not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone — but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry,” said Samsung in a blog post.

The device will debut on May 13 at 9 AM KST (5:30 AM IST). It will be launched in India on the same date.

Alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge launch, Samsung confirmed that the device will carry a 200MP camera sensor on the back, something which has already been leaked before. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra also carries a 200MP primary rear camera sensor. “Even with its slim form, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 200MP wide lens continues Galaxy’s iconic camera experience, delivering pro-grade capabilities to intuitively capture the world around you. And thanks to Galaxy AI, the camera transforms into a smart lens that helps recognize what matters to create new memories,” said Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to Expect?

The device’s design as well as its specifications have been leaked before. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour options will include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. One can notice the dual rear cameras on the back along with slim and even bezels on the front. The buttons reside on the right hand side while the USB-C port and speaker should be at the bottom.

Per leaks, the Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat display with a QHD+ Resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels). It supports an adaptive Refresh Rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The display also gets a maximum brightness of up to 2600 nits.

Under the hood, the Processor is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The S25 Edge further gets 12GB RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Next, it gets a 3900mAh battery with support for 25W Fast charging and Qi wireless charging as well.

Optics on the rear include a 200MP HP5 primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera. Additional features will include Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers and IP68 dust & water resistance.

Connectivity options on the device include UWB support and Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and Wi-Fi Direct. It also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15.