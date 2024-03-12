Samsung Galaxy S24 Series March 2024 Security Patch Update Now Live In India

Samsung is usually regular with it’s updates for not only flagships but also for its mid-rangers. However, it’s the brand’s latest flagships, Galaxy S24 series, which are now receiving the latest update that incorporates the March 2024 security patch. Here are all the details about the new update for Galaxy S24 series smrtphones.

The March 2024 security patch update began rolling out in a few regions for the Galaxy S24 series and it’s now time for India. The update, which clocks in at about 285MB, began rolling out to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this morning. While the changelog for the update remains vague, we do know that it brings this month’s security patch along with it.

If you haven’t received a notification regarding the update, you can check for it manually and then download it by going to the Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. If it’s available, you can tap on the download button which will then begin the process.

The Galaxy S24 series received a major update last month which not only brought camera enhancements but also brought a new vividness slider in the display settings. This feature allows users to enhance the colours of the Galaxy S24 series displays making them more contrasty. Aside from that, the communication performance was also improved with the update.

The Galaxy S24 (Review), Galaxy S24+ (Review) and the Galaxy S24 Ultra (Review) have all been well-received by us in their respective reviews. All of them exhibit impressive traits, including decent cameras, excellent software and performance along with respectable battery life as well.