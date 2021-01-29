Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra go on sale in India: Prices, Specs, Offers and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 4:15 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for purchase across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, online portals including Amazon, and leading retail outlets starting today.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series along with Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds have gone on open sale in India. The series include Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for purchase across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, online portals including Amazon, and leading retail outlets starting today. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 come in Phantom Black, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom White colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pricing Details


The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs 1,05,000 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,16, 999. The Galaxy S21 Plus starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 85,999. The standard Galaxy S21 starts at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 73,999.

 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Offers


Customers buying the Galaxy S21 with HDFC Bank debit or credit card Sale will get cashback worth Rs 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

There is also Samsung Upgrade Program in which customers will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 6,000 on Galaxy S21 Plus, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21, when they exchange their old smartphone. Customers upgrading from Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S10 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series will an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are priced at Rs 15,990 in India. For the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, there will be 10 percent instant cashback on ICICI Bank Debit/Credit cards and EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

 

The Galaxy S21 sports a flat 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is powered by the newly unveiled Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy S21 is backed by a 4000mAh battery along with 25W Super Fast Charging along with 15W fast wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. It runs on Samsung's latest OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. There's a triple camera combo on the rear including a 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 64MP Telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom, OIS, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Specifications



The Galaxy S21+ sports a flat 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz along with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display. The device is powered by the same Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It runs on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11.

The Galaxy S21+ is backed by a 4800mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support. There's a triple camera combo on the rear which is identical to the standard S21, including a 12MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, another 12MP wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64MP telephoto shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specifications


The Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD+ curved AMOLED display. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has quad-cameras at the back, comprising of a 108-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12-megapixel dual pixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 10-megapixel Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, OIS support, and another 10-megapixel Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus sensor, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. On the front, the device has a 40MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The device runs on OneUI based on Android 11.  It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0 for fast wired and wireless charging.  It is the first S-series smartphone to support the S Pen stylus.
 

