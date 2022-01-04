Samsung Galaxy S21 FE officially unveiled with Snapdragon 888

After a load full of leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone that is supposed to be a mid-premium flagship. The smartphone has a plastic rear panel and a slightly different design than the original S21 series. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and has a triple rear camera setup.

As for the availability and the price, the S21 FE has launched in the US starting at $699 (approx Rs 52,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model and $769 (approx Rs 57,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase starting January 11 in four colours: Olive, White, Graphite, and Lavender. The phone is expected to arrive in India soon, considering Samsung India has also been teasing the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. The display has 1200 nits of peak brightness. There’s also a 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera within the centered punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and OIS support.

The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box. There is also IP68 water resistance. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support. It also has support for 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C for charging. The Galaxy S21 FE also has stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor and more.