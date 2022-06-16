Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G coming soon?

Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition smartphones have been widely popular for the last two years and the Korean manufacturer wants to build upon the popularity with a new model of the Galaxy S21 FE that would now come with 4G instead of 5G. Detailed specifications for this smartphone have also been tipped.

According to GalaxyClub.nl, a support page for the smartphone is live on Samsung Netherlands’ website, indicating an imminent launch. The website also mentions the model number SM-G990B2 for the Galaxy S21 FE 4G. Interestingly, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G had the model number SM-G990B.

In addition, the SM-G990B2 variant has also appeared in the database of the Bluetooth SIG certification platform which revealed that the device carries support for Bluetooth 5.2.

Furthermore, this smartphone also made an appearance on two Scandinavian online shops via which the key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Specifications

The S21 FE 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G and will sport a 6.4-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device should run on Android 12 OS based OneUI 4.1 and could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For optics, the S21 FE 4G should sport a 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple camera unit. At the front, you should be getting a 32-megapixel sensor. These specifications look identical to the 5G counterpart of the device, except for the chipset.

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review the device left a good impression both in terms of performance as well as other hardware aspects. We hope the 4G variant will deliver a similar experience if not the same, considering it has a less powerful chip under the hood.