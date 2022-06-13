6 reasons why Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still THE Android flagship boss

It was the first flagship from a leading brand this year. And almost halfway through the year, it remains the flagship to beat, even though most of the brands have released their own flagships. We are talking about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Yes, Samsung’s premium flagship might come with a hefty price tag but in terms of sheer performance and potential, it still remains in a zone in its own, notwithstanding the launch of some very impressive (and lower-priced) flagships from the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Vivo and Motorola.

That is because even months after its release, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still has features that the competition simply cannot match, even though other brands might come with a similar processor (the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1) and RAM and storage arrangements. Sounds hard to believe in a world in which tech travels ever so quickly? Well, here are six features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that make it the Android flagship boss even today:

The design

The design of the S22 Ultra is very different from all the other Android flagships in the market, making it stand out. The main reason for this is the waterdrop pattern arrangement of the cameras on the back. This makes the cameras on the back appear like glass drops on the back. It is unobtrusive, subtle and a far cry from the clunky camera units on other flagships.

Dust and water resistance

Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and the back, an armour aluminium frame in the middle and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating – that’s what you get with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And that makes it the toughest Android flagship out there by some distance.

The display

Does anyone make displays like Samsung does? Judging by the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the competition still has some catching up to do. The S22 Ultra has a curved, 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 and a 120 Hz refresh rate that adjusts depending on the content being displayed on it. Of course, this is a Samsung display so colours pop and the brightness can go up to a staggering 1750 nits. Yes, we have seen excellent displays of comparable size and resolution from other brands, but nothing that is remotely as close to a visual feast as this one is.

The cameras

There are a number of phones that have quad-camera arrangements, but none really come close to matching the four cameras on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The main sensor is a massive 108-megapixel one, which comes with OIS. A superb 12-megapixel sensor handles ultrawide duties, giving users a 120-degree field of view. And then come not one but two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors – one with a 3X optical zoom and the other with a stunning 10X optical zoom thanks to a periscope telephoto arrangement.

What’s more, both telephoto sensors also come with OIS. As a result, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers a level of photography in terms of image quality and perspective that the competition simply cannot match. Whether it is zoomed in (no other flagship in India has that sort of optical zoom), ultrawide, portrait or normal shots, the Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers. The video quality is awesome too ( As a matter of fact few videos that went live on The Mobile Indian Youtube channel last month when shot on Galaxy S22 Ultra). Those telephoto sensors make this the closest we have seen a phone come to a point-and-shoot camera.

The Android update assurance

When it comes to Android updates, Samsung has stolen a march on the competition. The brand not only assures users of regular software updates but also delivers them. The Galaxy S22 Ultra not only comes with Android 12 (the latest version of Android) out of the box but will also get four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security updates. What’s more, Samsung has improved its update record over the past year, making it one of the most reliable brands in this regard. Basically, the S22 Ultra will be rocking Android 16 four years from now. We are not sure other flagships would be able to match this, given their update track record.

The S Pen

Yes, we saved the best for last. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only flagship phone out there in the market that comes with its own stylus built into it. And it is no mere stylus either – it is the iconic S-Pen that made the Galaxy Note series such a massive hit. The result? You can do much more on that brilliant display, from writing to sketching to editing. With no lags or pairing issues whatsoever. You do not even have to worry about losing the stylus – it slots right into the S22 Ultra.

Round all that, off with superb hardware – flagship-level processor, RAM, storage, UI and so on – and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still remains the Android flagship to beat. It is not just a spec monster, but an amazingly innovative performer too. There’s nothing quite like it in the market even now.