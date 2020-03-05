  • 16:56 Mar 05, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets its first update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2020 3:18 pm

The update brings the latest security patch along with some improvements.
Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20+, in India. The update brings the latest security patch along with some improvements. 

 

The update is around 429.97MB in size and it comes with version number G98FXXU1ATBM/ G985FOX1ATBM/ G985FXXU1ATM. The update brings the latest March security patch to the latest smartphone. Furthermore, it also brings improved performance in the camera department. However, the update log does not reveal any details about the improved camera performance of the Galaxy S20+. 

 

Users can download the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. To recall, the Galaxy S20+ comes with a price tag of Rs 73,999 and it will go on sale in India starting from March 6. The phone is available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black. 

 

Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ can get Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at just Rs 1999. Samsung Care+ (Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection) can be availed at Rs 1999 against the original price of Rs 3999. Additionally, Samsung is also offering telecom offers with Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone for Galaxy S20 users. Jio users can avail double data benefits and additional 1-year unlimited services with Jio Rs 4999 annual plan.

 

The Galaxy S20+ 5G features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 525ppi pixel density. 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The Galaxy S20+ 5G with 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

