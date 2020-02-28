Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book and cashback offers revealed

Samsung has announced an additional bonus of upto Rs 5000 with the upgrade offer on Galaxy S20 series.

Advertisement

Samsung has announcement pre-book and cashback offers for consumers planning to own the Galaxy S20 series smartphones. The series include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra and they will go on sale in India on March 6.



The company has announced an additional bonus of upto Rs 5000 with the upgrade offer on Galaxy S20 series. Consumers will be able to avail an additional bonus of upto Rs 5000 with the exchange of their old smartphones.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone in India is priced at Rs 66,999, the Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black colours.



Consumers pre-booking Galaxy S20 series can avail the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra can purchase them at just Rs 1999 and consumers purchasing the Galaxy S20 can purchase them at Rs 2999.



Samsung Care+ (Accidental & Liquid damage Protection) can be availed at Rs 1999 against the original price of Rs 3999. The offer is valid for the consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S20 series during this time period only.



Samsung Care+ offers complete protection for your phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage. This includes front screen and covers phone from any liquid damage for a period of one year.



Additionally, Samsung is also offering telecom offers with Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone for Galaxy S20 users. Jio users can avail double data benefits and additional 1-year unlimited services with Jio Rs 4999 annual plan.



Airtel customers can avail Double Data on recharge of Rs 298 and Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges for prepaid customers. Vodafone and Idea users can avail Double Data on recharge of Rs 399 with 56 days validity for the first 6 recharges for prepaid customers.



Samsung Galaxy S20 series customers will also get a four-month complimentary subscription of YouTube Premium.