Samsung Galaxy S20 now receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 03, 2020 1:12 pm

The update is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S20 phones in the US and is expected to be rolled out to other markets in the coming weeks.
Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to Galaxy S20 models via Verizon. The update is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S20 phones in the US and is expected to be rolled out to other markets in the coming weeks.

As per the Verizon announcement, the One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G carries firware version RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1ZTHK. The update comes with the November 2020 Android security patch.

Samsung had recently released One UI 3.0 update schedule for its smartphones as per which Samsung Galaxy S20 series including Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be receiving the update starting this month itself.

One UI 3.0 also adds a wide range of new features to the Galaxy S20 series like double-tapping to turn off the screen, additional Camera filters, and Single Take improvements, enhanced Quick panel, and more.

You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

 

In January 2021, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series (except the Galaxy Note 10 Lite) will be receiving the update.

