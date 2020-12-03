Samsung releases One UI 3.0 update schedule for its smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 series including Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be receiving the update starting this month itself.

Samsung has shared a list of its smartphones which eligible to get One UI 3.0 stable update along with their timeline. The compnay has alreday been testing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta update on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra for some time now.



It's worth mentioning that the schedule is for Egypt only, and the update rollout schedule may be different for other countries.



The One UI 3.0 update schedule for Egypt has been shared on the Samsung community forum as per which Samsung Galaxy S20 series including Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be receiving the update starting this month itself.



These will be followed by nine smartphones in January 2021 including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series (except the Galaxy Note 10 Lite).



The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be updated to One UI 3.0 in February next year.



In March, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will receive the update.



Samsung will update the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy M51 in April 2021.



Samsung Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will get the update in May next year.



In June 2021, Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy A01 Core, Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, and Galaxy M11 will get the One UI update.



Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy Tab S5e will be updated in July 2021.



Then Samsung Galaxy A10 series, Galaxy A20 series, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A 10.1, and Galaxy Tab Active Pro will be updated to One UI 3.0 in August 2021.





Finally, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be updated in September 2021.



