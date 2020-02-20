Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra might get 120Hz refresh rate for WQHD+ resolution

The company is working on a new software update that will bring this feature.

Samsung recently introduced its latest flagship series, the Galaxy S20 series during the Unpacked event. The major highlight of the smartphones was the new 120Hz refresh rate.

Sadly, the company has given an option to use 120Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate at WQHD+ resolution. There is no way users can combine 120Hz refresh rate with QHD+ resolution. However, this could change as it is claimed that the company is working on a new software update that brings this feature.

Max Weinbach of XDA Developers has revealed that Samsung is currently working on optimising the software to bring support for 120Hz refresh rate with WQHD+ resolution. He further adds that the company will bring this feature in the next one to three months "if all goes well". Users will get the feature with a future firmware update.

Meanwhile, Samsung revealed the pricing of its latest smartphones for Indian market. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be priced at Rs 66,999 and Rs 73,999 while Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at Rs 92,999. Pre-booked consumers in India will receive their Galaxy S20 beginning March 6, 2020.

Pre-booking offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 include the Galaxy Buds+ bundle at Rs 2,999. Customers pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra will receive the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. Additionally, customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20-series models can avail the Samsung Care+ service at Rs 1,999.