Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched at Rs 53,999

Samsung has today launched a new variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 256GB of storage. The company recently launched 128GB variant of Galaxy S20 FE at Rs 49,999 which goes on sale in India today, October 16.



The new 256GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 53,999 and it will be up for pre-orders from October 17. It comes in Cloud Navy colour while the 128GB variant of Galaxy S20 FE comes in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour options.



The phone will go on pre-order starting October 17 via Samsung.com as well as leading offline and online retail stores. The shipping will start from October 28.



Customers can avail exciting offers on purchase of the flagship smartphone including Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 4,000 voucher on Samsung e-store.



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.





In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the device has a 32MP shooter for selfies.





The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.