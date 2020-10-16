Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched at Rs 53,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 5:06 pm

Latest News

The new 256GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 53,999 and it will be up for pre-orders from October 17.
Advertisement

Samsung has today launched a new variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 256GB of storage. The company recently launched 128GB variant of Galaxy S20 FE at Rs 49,999 which goes on sale in India today, October 16.

The new 256GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 53,999 and it will be up for pre-orders from October 17. It comes in Cloud Navy colour while the 128GB variant of Galaxy S20 FE comes in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour options.

The phone will go on pre-order starting October 17 via Samsung.com as well as leading offline and online retail stores. The shipping will start from October 28.

Customers can avail exciting offers on purchase of the flagship smartphone including Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 4,000 voucher on Samsung e-store.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

 
In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the device has a 32MP shooter for selfies.

 
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Samsung India launches 'Reward Yourself' program: Here are the offers

Samsung Galaxy F41 now available for sale in India via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price revealed ahead of launch, comes with 3-month free Amazon Prime subscription

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Vs. Moto Razr 5G: Which One's Better?

Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery: Price starts at Rs 16,999

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K30S full specifications and images revealed by TENAA listing

Exclusive: Specs of Micromax In series of smartphones

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details
Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies