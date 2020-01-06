  • 13:35 Jan 06, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite prices revealed

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2020 11:53 am

Now, a new report has emerged online that reveals the pricing of both smartphones.
Samsung recently launched its much-hyped Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. The brand has also confirmed that both the phones will be launched in India soon. Now, a new report has emerged online that reveals the pricing of both smartphones. 

 

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite might cost you around Rs 50,000. The report has revealed the European pricing of both smartphones. As per the report, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a starting price of 649 Euro (approx. Rs 52,000), which is 100 Euro cheaper as compared to the Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will start at 599 Euro (approx. Rs 49,000). That said, there is no information about the Indian pricing of the latest smartphones. 

 

However, judging by the European pricing, one should expect both models could come with a similar price point. The Galaxy S10 Lite should ideally start at Rs 48,999, while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite should ideally cost around Rs 45,999. That said, it is just a wild guess and the company might bring both the phones at higher price points. 

 

To recollect some key specifications, both the phones feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is equipped with a Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset. Both of them are available with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot. 

 

Both of them are loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The devices run on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0. Both of them are loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

