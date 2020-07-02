Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra briefly appears on company's website

Ahead of official launch, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra briefly appears on the company's website.

Samsung is reportedly working on its next generation of flagship device, the Galaxy Note 20 series, which is said to be announced in August. Now, ahead of official launch, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra briefly appears on the company's website.

The listing reveals a new Mystic Bronze colour option of the upcoming flagship model. The phone will come with model number SM-N986U. The listing reveals some images of the upcoming smartphone.

As per the images, the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. The setup is rumoured to feature a 108-megapixel primary lens along with 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel periscope lens. The image also reveals that the phone will come with S-Pen support and the colour of the stylus is also Mystic Bronze to match the smartphone.

The image further reveals a bronze ring around each camera sensor. The volume controls and power on/off button are situated at the right side of the device. That said, the smartphone is reported to be backed by a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a screen resolution of 3040 × 1440 pixels. The phone is reported to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Previously, it was reported that the new series will launch on August 5. Additionally, the company is reported to launch Galaxy Z Flip 5G along with Galaxy Watch 3 during the launch event. The Galaxy Note 20 series will include Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 is said to come with a flat display, while the Galaxy Note 20+ is reported to be available with a curved display. The Galaxy Note 20+ is also reported to come with a 108-megapixel rear camera.