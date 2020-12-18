Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series receive Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 10:57 am

Several users on Twitter and Reddit have also reported receiving the stable version of One UI 3.0.
Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to Galaxy Note 20 models. The update is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones in markets outside the United States and is expected to be rolled out to other markets in the coming weeks.


As per SamMobile report, the update is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones in Slovakia. The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series carries firmware version N98xxXXU1CTL5.

 

The update comes just two days after the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra received One UI 3.0 update on AT&T network in the US. Several users on Twitter and Reddit have also reported receiving the stable version of One UI 3.0.

 

You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software. Recently, Samsung Galaxy S20 models also received Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update via Verizon in the US.

 

One UI 3.0 also adds a wide range of new features to the Galaxy S20 series like double-tapping to turn off the screen, additional Camera filters, and Single Take improvements, enhanced Quick panel, and more.

 

Samsung had recently released One UI 3.0 update schedule for its smartphones as per which in January 2021, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series (except the Galaxy Note 10 Lite) will be receiving the update. The company is also expected to announce Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones with One UI 3.0 out of the box in January next year. 

