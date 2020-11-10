Samsung Galaxy Note 10 receives massive price cut, now available for Rs 45,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now available for Rs 45,000 after a price cut of Rs 27,695.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 in India last year at Rs 69,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Now the Galaxy Note 10 has received a massive price drop in India.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now available for Rs 45,000 after a price cut of Rs 27,695. The price drop was announced by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.





As per the retailer's tweet on Twitter, the new price of Galaxy Note 10 is effective November 7. The tweet mentions the price cut on the Red colour variant of the Galaxy Note 10. As of now, it is not known if the new price is applicable on other colour models or not.



The new price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is applicable only in the offline markets. The phone is priced at Rs 57,100 on Samsung’s official website while it costs Rs 73,600 on Amazon.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels and 401ppi. It is powered by a 2.7Ghz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU.



On the back, the device comes with a triple camera setup comprising of a 12MP main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto unit. It is backed up by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast as well as wireless charging. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with S-Pen stylus.