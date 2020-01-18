  • 11:51 Jan 18, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India on January 21

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2020 10:52 am

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours in India.
Samsung will be launching Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India on January 21. The phone is currently listed on the company’s official website with a ‘Notify me’ option. The smartphone was recently unveiled alongside Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020. Flipkart has already confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is launching in India this month on 23.

 

As per a recent report, Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for pre-bookings next week and available to the customers in the first week of February across retail stores and online platforms.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours in India. It will be available in two variants - 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density.  It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

 

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top of it. The phone measures 162.5 x 75.6 x 8.1mm and weighs 186 grams. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, MST and USB Type-C port.

