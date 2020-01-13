Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week

Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the company's second premium offering for 2020 after the Galaxy S10 Lite, will be available for pre-bookings next week and available to the customers in the first week of February across retail stores and online platforms, as per industry sources cited by IANS.

IANS also reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which comes with the signature S Pen, will be available in two variants -- 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900, sources told IANS on Monday, contradicting an earlier report. Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours in India.

Flipkart has already confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is launching in India this month on 23. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0 and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.