  • 16:13 Jan 13, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 3:21 pm

Latest News

Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours in India.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the company's second premium offering for 2020 after the Galaxy S10 Lite, will be available for pre-bookings next week and available to the customers in the first week of February across retail stores and online platforms, as per industry sources cited by IANS.

 

IANS also reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which comes with the signature S Pen, will be available in two variants -- 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900, sources told IANS on Monday, contradicting an earlier report. Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours in India.

Advertisement

 

Flipkart has already confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is launching in India this month on 23Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.  The phone is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0 and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced, launching soon in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite prices revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite to reportedly launch in India on January 25

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite confirmed to launch in India on January 23

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features Samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro receive a price cut

OnePlus introduces 2K+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specifications tipped via Geekbench listing

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies