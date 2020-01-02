Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite images leaked online

The front panel shows a punch-hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung is reportedly working on the Lite version of its Galaxy Note 10 series, which is expected to launch during CES 2020. Now, just ahead of launch, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images have been leaked online, revealing some key details.

The leaked live images were posted by TechTalkTV on Twitter and it shows the smartphone from all the angles. To start with, the images reveal that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with Black colour options, though one might expect it to be available in different colour options. The front panel shows a punch-hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

However, there is a difference in the camera module at the rear panel. Unlike Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with a triple-camera setup that is aligned in L-shape. There is an LED flash just above one camera sensor, while at the bottom, one can see the Samsung logo. The back panel does not have a fingerprint sensor, which could mean that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The images also reveal that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be equipped with S-Pen stylus, which is the major selling point for the Galaxy Note 10 series. The right side of the device features volume controls and power on/off button, while the left features dual-SIM slot. Interestingly, there is no dedicated Bixby button visible in the images, meaning that Samsung might actually ditch it.

As per leaked rumours, Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The phone will be backed by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be juiced up by a 25W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10, which will be based on OneUI 2.0. The phone is backed by a 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot.