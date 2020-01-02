  • 12:33 Jan 02, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite images leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 12:00 pm

Latest News

The front panel shows a punch-hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on the Lite version of its Galaxy Note 10 series, which is expected to launch during CES 2020. Now, just ahead of launch, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images have been leaked online, revealing some key details. 

 

The leaked live images were posted by TechTalkTV on Twitter and it shows the smartphone from all the angles. To start with, the images reveal that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with Black colour options, though one might expect it to be available in different colour options. The front panel shows a punch-hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. 

 

However, there is a difference in the camera module at the rear panel. Unlike Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with a triple-camera setup that is aligned in L-shape. There is an LED flash just above one camera sensor, while at the bottom, one can see the Samsung logo. The back panel does not have a fingerprint sensor, which could mean that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

Advertisement

The images also reveal that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be equipped with S-Pen stylus, which is the major selling point for the Galaxy Note 10 series. The right side of the device features volume controls and power on/off button, while the left features dual-SIM slot. Interestingly, there is no dedicated Bixby button visible in the images, meaning that Samsung might actually ditch it. 

 

As per leaked rumours, Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU. 

 

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.  The phone will be backed by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be juiced up by a 25W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10, which will be based on OneUI 2.0. The phone is backed by a 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite complete specs leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to launch at CES 2020

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite rumours Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price Samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Samsung trademarks nine smartphones for its Galaxy A-series

Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies