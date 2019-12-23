Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite complete specs leaked online

Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 398ppi pixel density.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a Lite version of its flagship Galaxy Note 10 series. Dubbed as Galaxy Note 10 Lite, key specifications of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online.

As per a report by WinFuture, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 398ppi pixel density. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU.

The phone is backed by a 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will run on Android 10, which will be based on OneUI 2.0.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone will be backed by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10 series. Interestingly, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be equipped with S Pen and it might come with air gestures support like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

The report further highlights that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be juiced up by a 25W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, MST and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm and weighs 198 grams.