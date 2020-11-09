Samsung Galaxy M62 could be the next powerful Galaxy M series smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M62 may launch sometime next year.

Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones have been quite been popular in India since their launch. Now the company is said to be working on its next M-series smartphone which is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M62.



The Samsung Galaxy M62 could be the most premium phone in the company’s Galaxy M lineup, reports SamMobile. The phone may come with 256GB of internal storage. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy M62 with model number SM-M625F may launch sometime next year.



In 2019, the Galaxy M40 was the most powerful Galaxy M series smartphone. Then in 2020, the company launched the Galaxy M51 which is the expensive Galaxy M series phone with 7,000mAh battery with 25W quick-charging support. Now Galaxy M62 could be one of the most powerful Galaxy M smartphones.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB and 128GB storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0.



For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features an L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.