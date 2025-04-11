Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch on April 17: What to Expect?

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India launch has been confirmed for April 17 and the brand has also confirmed some of the key specifications of the device. The device will be available via Amazon India for purchase and will get triple rear cameras, a slim form factor, an Exynos chipset, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch

The Galaxy M56 5G India launch was confirmed through an Amazon microsite which also showcases the design of the device in a light green shade. The design of the device looks quite similar to that of the Galaxy M16 5G where the triple rear cameras have an identical placement. Furthermore, the device is being touted to be 30% slimmer than the Galaxy M55 5G from last year.

As for the key specs, the device will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back. There will be an sAMOLED display. The triple camera setup on the back will include a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification and OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor.

The device recently appeared on Geekbench which confirmed that it will be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset, the same Processor we saw in the last year’s Galaxy A55 5G. This will position the device below the Galaxy A56 5G but above the Galaxy A36 5G.

Aside from that, more details about the device including its pricing should be revealed next week at the time of launch.

In related news to the brand, it has been suggested that Samsung will debut the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 with One UI 8 out of the box. Google is expected to debut Android 16 in June which is again months earlier than the usual schedule and Samsung’s plans to debut the next One UI version earlier than its regular timeframe could be to match Google’s new timeline for Android updates.