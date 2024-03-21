Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: What Do We Know So Far

Samsung recently debuted the Galaxy A55 5G in India and the brand is now working on a new smartphone called the Galaxy M55 5G. Some of the details for the handset, including its Chipset details as well as its design have now been revealed online. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M55.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Design

The design of the Galaxy M55 was shared by Mukul Sharma on Twitter according to which, Samsung will be retaining the same infamous design of three camera sensors placed vertically below one another besides an LED flash. The device can be seen in black and blue shades with a slightly curved frame. While the design is nothing unique, it shows that Samsung isn’t ready to give up on this design just yet and is maintaining consistency with regards to it.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specs

Samsung has already confirmed the existence of the Galaxy M55 with model number SM-M556B/DS via the company’s support websites for India, Latin America, and the Levant regions. Reports and a Geekbench listing for the smartphone reveals it would be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It should have at least 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage and should run on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

Read More: Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, 1st Samsung Phone to get Seamless Updates

The phone is said to be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. It likely gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64Mp primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The device should get a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a full-HD+ resolution.

The device may also be launched as the Galaxy F55 5G in India as a rebranded version which would sell mainly via Flipkart while the M55 would remain an Amazon exclusive.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Expected Price

As per our expectations and Samsung’s previous pricing trends, we feel Samsung may price the Galaxy M55 in India at around Rs 30,000. However, this is just a speculation and nothing has been confirmed officially by Samsung.