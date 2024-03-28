Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Launched: What To Expect From India Launch?

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy M55 5G in Brazil, making it the successor to the Galaxy M54 5G from last year. The device comes with a Snapdragon Chipset under the hood along with a set of triple cameras on the back. Further, the device is also expected to make its India debut later in April. Here’s everything you’d need to know about the Galaxy M55 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specs, Price

The Galaxy M55 5G has launched in Brazil for BZR 2,699 (approximately Rs 45,000). It comes in two shades: Light Green and Dark Blue.

The Galaxy M55 5G specs include a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1000 nits brightness and a full-HD+ resolution. The handset draws power from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is also expandable up to 1TB.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.4 sensor, which is one of the highest Megapixel Sensors ever in a Samsung phone.

A 5000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support backs up the device. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is IP67 rated. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: India Launch

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to launch in India sometime during April 2024. Based on our expectations and Samsung’s previous pricing trends, we feel Samsung may price the Galaxy M55 in India at around Rs 30,000. However, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed officially by Samsung.