Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launching in India on April 22

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be launched in India on April 22. To refresh, the phone had made its global debut earlier this month.

Samsung also on its Twitter handle officially announced the arrival of the Galaxy M53 5G in India and also shared a teaser video. The phone will be available for purchase via Samsung’s official website and Amazon India.

The device has a Snapdragon 900 SoC, a 108MP quad-camera setup, Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It has 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.