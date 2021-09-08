Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch in India soon, support pages goes live

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its M-series. The device is named as Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and its India support page has now gone live on the Samsung website.

As per Samsung India’s support page, the Galaxy M52 5G is listed with model number SM-M526B/DS. The DS in the model number suggests dual sim support. However, the listing does not reveal anything about the upcoming Samsung smartphone, but it suggests that the phone may soon be making its debut in India.

The upcoming phone was also listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website recently. It has also received certification from the Bluetooth SIG authority.

On the US FCC certification website, the Galaxy M52 5G features dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and 5G support. It comes with the model number SM-526B/DS. The DS shows dual sim connectivity.

As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, Galaxy M52 5G comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity. In addition, it is listed with two model codes, SM-M526B_DS and SM-M526BR_DS, where “DS” signifies dual SIM support.

The phone has already been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) with model number SM-M526B/DS. The listing suggests that the phone will soon be launched in India.

Sadly, these listings do not reveal any key information on the upcoming device. Instead, it just hints at an imminent launch in the country.

Galaxy M52 5G Specs (Rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be the successor of the Galaxy M51 launched in India last year. The device is supposed to be a rebrand of the Galaxy F52 5G. The device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Further, the device will reportedly feature a 32MP selfie camera. Whereas on the back, it might feature a 64MP quad-camera setup. The setup could further consist of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. There’s no information on the fourth sensor as of yet. It is said to come in three colours in Europe, namely black, white, and blue.