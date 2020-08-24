Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M51 tipped to launch in India on September 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 5:10 pm

Samsung Galaxy M51 could launch in India on September 10.
Samsung is gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone in India under its M-series. Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly launch in India on September 10. The pricing of the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone has also been leaked online.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, on his Twitter handle, has revealed that Samsung Galaxy M51 could launch in India on September 10. As far as the pricing is concerned, the phone could be priced around Rs 23,990 in India.

 


Meanwhile, a new IANS report also suggests that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 730G and launch in India in the second week of September. It will be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, as per the report.

Samsung Galaxy M51 rumoured specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the upper left corner. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. It will come in two variants - 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. Both models are expected to come with 128 GB of internal storage.

The phone will feature a quad-camera setup that is said to include a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel portrait camera, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, the phone will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is reported run Android 10-based One UI out of the box and pack a large 7,000mAh battery with support 25W fast charging.  It might include an in-display fingerprint reader.

