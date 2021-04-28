Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 750G, quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2021 12:57 pm

Samsung Galaxy M42 is Samsung’s fourth smartphone in the Galaxy M series in 2021, after the recently launched Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02 and Galaxy M02s.
Samsung has today launched its new M-series smartphone in India - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. The smartphone comes loaded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battey and more.

 

Along with 5G capabilities, Galaxy M42 5G will also be first M Series smartphone to have Samsung Pay feature. Enabled with Knox Security features, this product will offer defense grade security and protects consumers’ most sensitive information from malware and malicious threats.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price

 

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants respectively. It will be available on Amazon India and Samsung online store starting May 1. It comes in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray, and Prism Dot White colour options.

 

The company is offering the phone at an introductory price in India of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications


Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card.


On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W maximum charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.4x75.9x8.6mm and weighs 190 grams.

 

