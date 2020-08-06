Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale for the first time today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 10:40 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon and the Samsung website.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,499. It comes in in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 110 per cent NTSC, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and it is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded with a dedicated microSD card slot. 

 

The phone is loaded with a 6000mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging support that the company claims can charge the device fully in 97 minutes. It offers up to 27 hours of video playback, up to 51 hours of voice calls, 124 hours of music and up to 22 hours of internet usage. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.1 running on top of it.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the company has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s render, specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy M31s

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series Indian price revealed, goes on pre-orders

OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.3 update with system stability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with 7.6-inch Infinity-O display announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies