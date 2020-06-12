Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s key specs revealed via Geekbench

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 12, 2020 5:00 pm

The smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench listing revealing some key details.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone in its M-series with Galaxy M31s. Now, key details of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

The smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench listing revealing some key details. To start with, the upcoming smartphone will come with model number SM-M317F. The listing reveals that the smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. The Galaxy M31s is backed by a 6GB of RAM as per the Geekbench listing. The phone has scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1,256 points in the multi-core test. The listing was first spotted by Mysmartprice. 

 

Meanwhile, the company recently introduced a new variant of Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. The new variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Samsung Galaxy M31 has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI. For storage, it comes with up to 128GB, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

 

It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

 

For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

 

