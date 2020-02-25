  • 10:55 Feb 25, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31 launching in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 10:19 am

Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to come in Blue and Black colour options.
Samsung Galaxy M31 is all set to be launched in India today. The phone will be launched in India today at 1 pm. Samsung has already announced that Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.

 

Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999. The phone will launch in India in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will go on sale in the first week of March. The phone is expected to come in Blue and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. The phone will have a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 will have quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device will come with dual-SIM functionality and is tipped to measure at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams.

