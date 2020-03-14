  • 14:56 Mar 14, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant goes on sale in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 14, 2020 10:33 am

The new variant of Samsung Galaxy M30s comes in Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Quartz Green colour options.
Samsung recently launched a new memory variant of its Galaxy M30s smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 14,999. Now starting today, the phone will be available for purchase from Amazon, Samsung online stores and retail stores.

 

The new variant comes in Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Quartz Green colour options. As an introductory offer, consumers buying the new 4/128GB variant of Galaxy M30s can avail a 5 per cent cash back with HDB financial services.

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits brightness and 78960:1 contrast ratio. The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI.

 

On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

The Galaxy M30s also supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

