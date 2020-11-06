Samsung Galaxy M21s launched with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M21s comes in Black and Blue colours.

Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy M21s in Brazil. Samsung Galaxy M21s is priced at BRL 1,529 (approx. Rs 20,500) for a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. It comes in Black and Blue colours. The phone is rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy F41 that was launched in India last month.

Samsung Galaxy M21s specifications



Samsung Galaxy M21s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.





For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on One UI.



For the camera setup, the Galaxy M21s is equipped with triple rear cameras with a a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an additional 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.





On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The device is 8mm thick and weighs about 191 grams.