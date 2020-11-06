Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M21s launched with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 3:57 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M21s comes in Black and Blue colours.
Advertisement

Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy M21s in Brazil. Samsung Galaxy M21s is priced at BRL 1,529 (approx. Rs 20,500) for a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. It comes in Black and Blue colours. The phone is rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy F41 that was launched in India last month.

 

Samsung Galaxy M21s specifications


Samsung Galaxy M21s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

 
For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on One UI.

For the camera setup, the Galaxy M21s is equipped with triple rear cameras with a a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an additional 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

 
On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The device is 8mm thick and weighs about 191 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M31 now receiving One UI 2.5 update in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives One UI 2.5 update in India

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G foldable phone goes official with Snapdragon 865+, 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch and pre-order information leaked

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone expected to Launch on November 4

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8T receives OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update with camera and system improvements

Exclusive: Indus App Bazaar to be featured in upcoming Micromax smartphones

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies