Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition will be called Galaxy M21 2021

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is likely to come with the same specifications as the Galaxy M21 launched in March last year.

Samsung Prime Edition of its Galaxy M21 smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Play Supported devices list and received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as well. Now the upcoming smartphone might be called Samsung Galaxy M21 2021.

The phone on the Google Play Supported device listing confirms that the upcoming SM-M215G will carry Galaxy M21 2021 Edition moniker. The listing however doesn’t list any specs of the upcoming smartphone. It is expected that the phone will be launched soon.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is likely to come with the same specifications as the Galaxy M21 launched in March last year. To recall, Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with model number SM-M215F/DS.

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition had appeared on the Samsung India site through a dedicated support page, but it carries the same model number SM-M215G/DS that appeared on Google Play Supported devices list along with the title Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition.

To refresh the specs of the Samsung Galaxy M21, the phone is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android 11, and a 6,000mAh battery backs it with 15W fast charging support.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

