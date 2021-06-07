Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition to be launched in India soon

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition will expectedly come with Amazon's Prime subscription for some short period and Amazon apps pre-installed with a slightly higher price tag.

Samsung might launch the Prime Edition of its Galaxy M21 in India soon. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Supported devices list and received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition has also appeared on the Samsung India site through a dedicated support page, reported by MySmartPrice. However, the page does not list the name of the smartphone, but it carries the same model number SM-M215G/DS that appeared on Google Play Supported devices list along with the title Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition is likely to come with the same specifications as the Galaxy M21 launched in March last year. To recall, Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with model number SM-M215F/DS.

Samsung last year launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, which carried the same specifications as the original Galaxy M31. However, it was launched with pre-installed Amazon apps and a complimentary three-month Amazon Prime subscription. So the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition will also expectedly come with Amazon's Prime subscription for some short period and Amazon apps pre-installed with a slightly higher price tag.

Neither Samsung nor Amazon has announced anything regarding the launch of the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android 11, and a 6,000mAh battery backs it with 15W fast charging support.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.