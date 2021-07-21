Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 with 6000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in the Indian market today. The device comes with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display, Exynos 9611 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and has a 6000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 price

The phone is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. It will also be available in 6GB RAM with a 128GB storage version. It comes in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colours. The phone will be sold on Amazon starting from July 26th.

Launch offers of the new Edition will include 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Further, the display comes with 420nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Galaxy M21 2021 packs the Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72MP3 GPU. It has up to 6GB and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In addition, it includes a rear fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.