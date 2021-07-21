HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy M21 2021 with 6000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 with 6000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 will be sold on Amazon.

By Meenu Rana
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in the Indian market today. The device comes with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display, Exynos 9611 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and has a 6000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 price

The phone is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. It will also be available in 6GB RAM with a 128GB storage version. It comes in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colours. The phone will be sold on Amazon starting from July 26th.

Launch offers of the new Edition will include 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Further, the display comes with 420nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Galaxy M21 2021 packs the Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72MP3 GPU. It has up to 6GB and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In addition, it includes a rear fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
  • ChipsetExynos 9611
  • RAM (GB)4GB, 6GB
  • Storage (GB)64GB, 128GB
  • Display6.4-inches
  • Front Camera20MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleRedmi Buds 3 Pro announced with Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2
Next articleFlipkart launches Flipkart Camera on its app
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.