HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy M13 series India launch set for next week

Samsung Galaxy M13 series India launch set for next week

Galaxy M13 series is on its way to India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Galaxy M13 series

Highlights

  • Samsung will launch Galaxy M13 series next week
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 4G will have a 6000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will have 11 5G bands support

Samsung started teasing the launch of new M-series smartphones in India a while back and the company has now confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M13 series in India next week on July 14, consisting of the Galaxy M13 4G and M13 5G. The company has also confirmed some of the key features of the smartphones.

Samsung has set up new Amazon landing pages for both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy M13. This also confirms that the smartphones will be available exclusively via the online retail platform. The Galaxy M13 4G which is launching in India will be different both in terms of specs and design compared to the one announced back in May.

The Galaxy M13 4G has been confirmed to get up to 12GB RAM including virtual RAM, 6000mAh battery, and dual-SIM support. As for the Galaxy M13 5G, it will get 11 5G band support, 5000mAh battery and up to 12GB RAM with RAM plus feature. Apart from that, not a lot of details about the smartphones are known at the moment.

In related news, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy XCover6 Pro rugged smartphone in select regions. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz display refresh rate, increased touch sensitivity, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor at the back and a 13MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover6 Pro further runs on Android 12-based OneUI.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleRedmi K50i 5G launching in India on July 20, colours & storage variants leaked
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.