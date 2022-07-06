Samsung Galaxy M13 series India launch set for next week

Samsung started teasing the launch of new M-series smartphones in India a while back and the company has now confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M13 series in India next week on July 14, consisting of the Galaxy M13 4G and M13 5G. The company has also confirmed some of the key features of the smartphones.

Samsung has set up new Amazon landing pages for both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy M13. This also confirms that the smartphones will be available exclusively via the online retail platform. The Galaxy M13 4G which is launching in India will be different both in terms of specs and design compared to the one announced back in May.

The Galaxy M13 4G has been confirmed to get up to 12GB RAM including virtual RAM, 6000mAh battery, and dual-SIM support. As for the Galaxy M13 5G, it will get 11 5G band support, 5000mAh battery and up to 12GB RAM with RAM plus feature. Apart from that, not a lot of details about the smartphones are known at the moment.

In related news, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy XCover6 Pro rugged smartphone in select regions. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz display refresh rate, increased touch sensitivity, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor at the back and a 13MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover6 Pro further runs on Android 12-based OneUI.