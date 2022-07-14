Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launched in India

Samsung has launched two new smartphones in India under the M-series, including the Galaxy M13 and the Galaxy M13 5G. The 5G variant gets a 5,000mAh battery and the 4G model packs a 6,000mAh battery. Both the phones come with Auto Data Switching technology using which one can make or receive calls using the data of the secondary SIM when the primary SIM is in a no-network area.

The Galaxy M13 5G costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The Galaxy M13 costs Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The devices will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail stores starting July 23 in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour options. Samsung is offering a special launch offer of Rs 1,000 instant discount to ICICI Bank card users.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications

Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display. The device features a waterdrop-style notched display design. Samsung Galaxy M13 packs the Exynos 850 SoC which is paired with 4 GB of RAM. The device offers 64 GB / 128 GB of native storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f.18 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1. In addition, it is equipped with Samsung’s Knox security. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications

The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate with 400 nits brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended to up to 12GB with Samsung RAM Plus feature. It gets 128GB of storage with up to 1TB of microSD card expansion.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M13 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, 5G (11 5G bands), Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It comes with the Samsung Knox security suite as well.