Samsung Galaxy M13 announced with Exynos 850 SoC, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Samsung has announced Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone in the M series as the successor to last year’s Galaxy M12. The device has a Exynos 850 SoC, a 50MP triple camera setup, Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price

As of now, there is no information on its pricing and availability. We should know the price in the coming days. It comes in Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper colours.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display. The device features a waterdrop-style notched display design.

Samsung Galaxy M13 packs the Exynos 850 SoC which is paired with 4 GB of RAM. The device offers 64 GB / 128 GB of native storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f.18 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1. It is equipped with Samsung’s Knox security. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.