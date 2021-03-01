Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M12 launching in India on March 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 01, 2021 10:47 am

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available for purchase via Amazon India.
Samsung will be launching Galaxy M12 in India this month. The Samsung Galaxy M12 has now been confirmed to launch in the country on March 11. To recall, the phone was first announced in Vietnam earlier last month.

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available for purchase via Amazon India. As per the Amazon listing, the Galaxy M12 will come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. It will also feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The microsite further reveals that the smartphone will be equipped with a “True 48MP quad-camera” setup on the back.

 

As per a recent report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M12 phone will be available under Rs 12,000 price. The phone will come in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue and Trendy Emerald Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

 

The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which is said to be Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD up to 1TB.

On the camera front, the device is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 164.0mm x 75.9mm x 9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.

