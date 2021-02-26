Samsung Galaxy M12 tipped to launch in India in March

The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue and Trendy Emerald Green.

Samsung will reportedly launch Galaxy M12 in India next month. The Samsung Galaxy M12 was announced in Vietnam earlier this month.



Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter Samsung Galaxy M12 will be launching in India in March. His tweet also claims that the upcoming Samsung phone will be available under Rs 12,000 price.



His tweet reads "[Exclusive] just received an Intel surrounding a new potential Samsung Galaxy M series device. Looks like Samsung is launching Galaxy M12 with a power efficient 8nm chipset, large 6000mAh battery and 90Hz display, all under 12K! It could be #MonsterReloaded"

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which is said to be Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD upto 1TB.



On the camera front, the device is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.



The Samsung Galaxy M12 is backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 164.0mm x 75.9mm x 9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.