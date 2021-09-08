Samsung Galaxy M12 and Galaxy F12 prices hiked by Rs 500

Samsung has hiked the prices of the Galaxy M12 and Galaxy F12 by Rs 500 in India. Both the smartphones were launched in India earlier this year. The new prices are now reflecting on online portals.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 was launched at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. After the hike of Rs 500, the 4GB variant now comes at Rs 11,499 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy F12 was launched at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The variants are now priced at Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The Samsung phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which is said to be Exynos 850.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it.

There is a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which is said to be Exynos 850.

There is a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.1 running on top of it.