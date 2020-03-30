  • 11:15 Mar 30, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M11 renders, specs leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2020 10:28 am

Samsung Galaxy M11 is loaded with a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.
Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone, the Galaxy M11. Now, the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

The renders and key specs were leaked by YTTECHB and it reveals that the smartphone will come in three colour options including Black, Purple and Sky Blue. The renders reveal that the smartphone will come with Infinity-O display along with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. 

 

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is loaded with a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 450-processor along with 506 GPU. 

 

Samsung Galaxy m11

 

The Samsung Galaxy M11 will be available in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot to expand the memory up to 512GB. 

 

On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.

Samsung

