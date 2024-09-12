Samsung Galaxy M05 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy M05 in India. This 4G-enabled handset looks identical to the Galaxy A05, which launched back in November last year. It is also similar to the Galaxy A06 in terms of specs, with the only difference being the lack of the fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy M05. Here’s everything to know about the newly launched entry-level handset from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M05: Price, Availability

The Galaxy M05 will be available in a single 4GB+64GB storage variant, priced at Rs 7,999. The device is available in a Mint Green hue and will retail on Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M05: Specifications

The Galaxy M05 has a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch and an HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 Processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. MicroSD card storage expansion is also supported.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy M05 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing shooter.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A06 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It lacks a fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 14-based One UI 6 and will receive 2 major OS upgrades.

The handset looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy A05, which launched late last year, not only in terms of specifications but also in terms of design. The Galaxy A05 costed Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Compared to Galaxy A06, which debuted in India earlier this month, the Galaxy M05 lacks a fingerprint sensor while rest of the specs remain the same. Galaxy A06 costs Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model.