Samsung Galaxy A05 launched in India: Top 5 Competitors

Samsung launched the Galaxy A05s in India last month and more than a month later, it has now debuted the Galaxy A05 in the region. The new budget offering gets an inferior set of specifications when compared to the Galaxy A05s. So let’s take a look at what the Galaxy A05 has to offer, and some of its competitors to consider in the same price range.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Price, Specifications

The Galaxy A05 costs Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It is offered in Light Green, Black, and Silver shades. The smartphone can be purchased from Croma but will also be available through other authorised retailers soon.

The Galaxy A05 has a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion also.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A05 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It lacks a fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 core.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Competitors

The top 5 competitors we feel give a tough fight to Galaxy A05 include:

Lava Blaze 2 5G

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Blaze 2 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor under the hood.

The Blaze 2 5G gets up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 6GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and gets a 50 MP AI dual rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Pros over Galaxy A05:

Better chipset

5G support

Fingerprint sensor

Higher refresh rate display (at 90Hz versus 60Hz)

Cons over Galaxy A05:

Slightly slower charging speed

Oppo A18

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Oppo A18 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate both, 720 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut support. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset coupled with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It boots Android 13 based ColorOS 13.1 custom skin.

The OPPO A18 packs a 5000mAh battery. For optics, the phone sports an 8MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 mono sensor. It has an 5MP f/2.2 lens on the front. The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

Pros over Galaxy A05:

Fingerprint sensor

Higher refresh rate display

IP54 rating

Cons over Galaxy A05:

Slower charging speed

Realme Narzo 60x 5G

Priced at Rs 12,999, which is just Rs 500 more than Galaxy A05’ top variant, the Narzo 60x 5G is one of the strongest competitors for Samsung’s handset. It gets a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

There is dual rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo device, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 camera.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth v5.2.

Pros over Galaxy A05:

Fingerprint sensor

Better display with higher resolution and refresh rate

Better chipset

Faster charging

Faster storage

Cons over Galaxy A05:

Less RAM compared to top model of Galaxy A05

Poco M6 Pro 5G

Priced at Rs 11,999 for the top-end 6GB + 128GB model on Flipkart as of writing this article, the Poco M6 Pro 5G beats the Galaxy A05 is most ways. The handset sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

The device has 4 GB, 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.

Pros over Galaxy A05:

5G support

Better chipset

IR blaster

Cheaper price for top variant that has same RAM and storage as Galaxy A05’s top variant

Fingerprint sensor

IP53 rating

Cons over Galaxy A05:

Slower charging

Itel P55 5G

Lastly, the Itel P55 5G also sports better specifications for a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the top-end model. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAMand up to 128GB of storage. Further, at the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPSand a USB-C port for charging.

Pros over Galaxy A05:

Fingerprint sensor

Better chipset

5G support

Cheaper price for 6GB + 128GB model

Higher refresh rate display

Cons over Galaxy A05: